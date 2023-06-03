Mira Bhayandar: Case of Woman’s headless body solved in 12 hrs, tattoo on arm leads to killers

Mira Bhayandar: Case of Woman’s headless body solved in 12 hours, tattoo on arm leads to killers | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Tattoos inscribed on the arm of a 23-year-old woman, whose headless body was found stuffed in a bag at the seashores of Patan Bunder in Uttan near Bhayandar, helped the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai (MBVV) police in not only identifying the deceased but also arrest her killers within 12 hours. The accused turned out to be the husband of the deceased woman who committed the gory crime suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. He later took the help of his brother in disposing of the body.

Murder most foul

According to the police, the conservancy workers deployed for the cleaning of the beach noticed the suspicious looking bag at around 8 am on Friday and immediately informed the Uttan coastal police station. The police personnel immediately reached the spot and found that the bag contained the headless body of a woman. The body was cut into two pieces and tattoos of a trishul (trident), damru (pellet drum) and Om (in Hindi) were inscribed on her left arm. The woman was wearing a maroon shaded t-shirt with the words Be-Yourself imprinted on it.

Deceased woman | FPJ

How the gruesome crime was solved

Special teams from the crime detection unit of the Uttan, Navghar and Kashimira police were roped in to solve the case under the supervision of DCP (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale, newly appointed ACP- Deepali Khanna and senior police inspector- Dadaram Karande. The teams ascertained the identity of the deceased woman as- Anjali Mintu Singh (23)- resident of Naigaon (east) after zeroing in on the tattoo maker. Further investigations led to the arrest of her husband-Mintu Rambrj Singh (31) when he was about to board an outstation from Dadar railway station on Friday night. Mintu confessed to the murder which he committed at 4 pm on 24, May following a fight over the extra marital issue.

He took the help of his elder brother-Chun Chun Rambrij Singh (35) in disposing of the headless body by stuffing it into a bag and throwing it into the sea. “After committing the murder and disposing of the body, Mintu Singh left his 14 month old daughter at her maternal grandmother’s home in Nepal and returned to take away his belongings.” said an official who is privy to the investigations. However, the severed head and the knife used in the crime are yet to be recovered.

Both the accused who work as security guards hail from Sitamarhi city in Bihar and have been arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC at the Uttan coastal police station. Further investigations were underway.