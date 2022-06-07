Mira Bhayandar: Canteen helper killed in tiff over delay in serving tea

murder |

A tiff that started with abusive comments over the delay in serving tea, claimed the life of a helper employed with a canteen, who was brutally stabbed by a duo in Bhayandar late on Monday night. The incident was reported from an industrial area in Bhayandar (east). The deceased who has been identified as-Sajjad Ali who was said to be in his mid 20's. was employed as a helper in the canteen of a rubber component manufacturing unit located in Jay Vailankanni Industrial Estate in the gas godown area of Bhayandar (east). Outsourced to a private caterer, the canteen is engaged in serving tea and snacks to the labourers and office staffers of the company.

The suspects who work at the rubber manufacturing unit allegedly picked up a quarrel with Ali and his colleague over the quality of tea and delay in serving it at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. The matter reached the supervisor who mediated and reprimanded the main suspect. However, an hour later Ali was stabbed with a knife by the duo near the gate of the industrial estate.

A profusely bleeding Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Mira Road. However he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at 12:19 am. While the police refused to divulge any details in the case, one of the suspects had been taken into custody, while the other was on the run, sources said. Meanwhile a case under sections 302, 323,504 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the duo at the Navghar police station. Further investigations were underway.