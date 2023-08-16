Mira Bhayandar: Burqa-Clad Women Con Jeweller With ‘Hallmark’ Gold

Representational photo |

Police in Kashimira are on the hunt for two women who allegedly scammed a 51-year-old jeweller of Rs 2.15 lakh by selling him a counterfeit gold necklace.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the burqa-clad women entered complainant Bhairulal Jain’s ornament showroom, Rishabh Gold, which is located opposite the Kashimira Police Station. One of the women offered the gold necklace stating she needed the money to fund her daughter’s wedding.

Notably, the necklace had a hallmark, confirming compliance to the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards. When asked, the woman claimed to have forgotten the purchase bill and identity documents but promising to give them the next day. She provided a fake address in Naya Nagar, Mira Road.

The jeweller’s nephew conducted an authenticity test following which Rs 2.15 lakh was exchanged for the necklace. However, at a Borivali hallmark testing unit, the metal was revealed to be imitation with a fake hallmark.

An offence has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) against the duo at the Kashimira police station on August 14 and further investigations are underway.