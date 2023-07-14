Mira-Bhayandar: Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Against Cops, Fines Petitioner ₹25K In Wrongful Detention Case

Bombay High Court |

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to pay a fine of ₹25,000 while dismissing a writ petition (1982/2023) filed by him alleging wrongful detention and threats by the senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti of the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. The petitioner-Khurshed Junaid Ansari, 38, had levelled allegations against the inspector for wrongfully detaining and allowing him to leave only after he agreed to vacate the flat in Priyal Enclave on June 11, 2023.

After vacating the flat, the petitioner registered a complaint with the police commissioner and also moved court by filing the writ petition on June 15 with claim that the housing society had given him a consent to take possession of the flat. A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Gauri Godse asked the police personnel to take into custody the CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events at the police station on the said date.

APP proved in court that petitioner did not have single document

The court also directed DCP (Zone I) to depute a team and monitor investigations into the case. In the next hearing on June 22, the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted facts that the petitioner did not have a single document to prove his right and title of the property in question. Even the sale agreement did not have the signatures of the original owner. The court raised questions about the authenticity of claims that society had put the petitioner into possession without there being a valid sale agreement with the original owner.

While seeking time to file an affidavit to show that the petitioner had not only cheated the owner but had approached the court with unclean hands by suppressing the actual facts, the APP placed on record a letter allegedly signed by the petitioner showing his volition to hand over peaceful possession.

CCTV did not show wrongful detention

In the final hearing on July 11, the investigating officer ACP Umesh Mane in his report submitted that the petitioner was neither able to produce any documents to authenticate his right over the property, nor did the CCTV footage show any type of wrongful detention. Finding frivolous and false allegations in the petition, the bench dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to deposit ₹25,000 to the Maharashtra State Legal Service Authority within three weeks.

