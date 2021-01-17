Mira Bhayandar: BJP's Pravin Darekar seeks action against encroachers on govt land in Kashimira

Land grabbing, illegal constructions and unchecked encroachment on government have been a routine crime in the twin-city even as the state government has lost crores of rupees and land to the notorious mafia.

However, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the district administration continue to turn a blind eye towards the illegalities. Sensing the seriousness of the issue, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar has sought civic chief- Dr. Vijay Rathod’s attention towards grabbing vast parcels of public property in the tribal-dominated areas including-Jambhli Galli, Mahajan Wadi and Mira Gaothan in Kashimira.

In his letter to the MBMC, Darekar has sought a detailed probe while demanding action against the land grabbers and officials who were purposely playing blind to the illegalities. Even as higher ranking officials in the MBMC refrained from commenting on Darekar’s fortnight old complaint, ward officer- Swapnil Sawant said, “As per the instructions of the commissioner, we will soon meet the revenue officials and chalk out plan of action to resolve the complaints which is related to encroachment on government property.”