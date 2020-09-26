Mira Bhayandar: BJP seeks action against hospitals for delaying refunds ordered by MBMC audit teams

The BJP has demanded penal action against private hospitals which were not only overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment, but also brazenly defying reimbursement orders issued by the audit teams deputed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

In his letter to the civic administration, BJP corporator Adv. Ravi Vyas has sought cancellation of licenses and filing criminal offences against such erring establishments. Presently, 18 private hospitals have tied up with the MBMC under the 80:20 pattern to facilitate Covid-19 treatment.

Hospitals are allowed to charge their own rates in the remaining 20% beds. To ensure private hospitals charge bills in accordance with rates notified by the government, the MBMC has instituted three teams comprising senior officials who have been assigned with tasks of personally visiting the private hospitals for audit and verification of medical bills being charged from Covid-19 patients.

After releasing reports submitted by the audit teams in the initial days, the MBMC has abruptly stopped the practice. Consequently, clarity eludes the actual functioning of the teams and their monitored data.

“It is binding upon the teams to submit and release audit reports. However, it has come to light that nor does the team declares the audit reports, neither any action is taken against hospitals who have failed to reimburse the difference amount to patients for more than 3 months.” alleged Vyas.

“The audit teams have been performing their duties. But if any hospital is defying reimbursement orders, we will verify and take action. It will take time for me to compile audit reports of the teams.” said deputy civic chief Sambhajji Waghmare.

As per the provisions which were passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the government has regulated 80% usage of bed capacity of private hospitals (excluding beds of PICU, NICU, day care, maintenance and hemodialysis) while capping prices of treatments that can be billed to patients.