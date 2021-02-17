Mira Bhayandar: BJP-Led MBMC opts to spend crores on hired tankers, Sena MLA accuses party of corruption

Penny Wise, Pound Foolish - this idiom aptly defines the working style of the BJP-led standing committee in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) as when it comes to renting vehicles, the ruling party members do not drive a hard bargain.

This became evident after the standing committee rejected a proposal mooted by the civic administration to purchase two water tankers worth around Rs. 44.62 lakh through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).