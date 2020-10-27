Mira Bhayandar: BJP hits a sixer in MBMC, bags all ward panels in Zoom polls

Putting to rest all speculations that the opposition would spring-up a surprise, the BJP once again made a clean sweep by bagging chairmanships of all the six zonal wards in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

To ensure social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic, elections were held on Zoom, an online video-conferencing application, on Tuesday under the aegis of Mumbai suburb collector.

The BJP corporators bagged the chairmanship of six ward panels. While Raksha Satish Bhuptani and Sachin Kesrinath Mhatre were elected unopposed for ward numbers 2 and 6 respectively, it was a virtual cakewalk for all other BJP contestants, reducing the elections to a mere formality.

Other winners include Vaishali Gajendra Rakvi (ward number 1), Meena Yashwant Kangne (ward number 3), Daulat Tukaram Gajre (ward number 4), and Hetal Ratilal Parmar (ward number 5).

While all the BJP winners are first-time corporators, the Congress and Shiv Sena had teamed up as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to field contestants in the remaining four wards.

Notably, the tenure of the chairpersons will last for only around five months and will come to end on October 31, 2021.

BJP city chief Hemant Mhatre, Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, and leader of the house Prashant Dalvi extended their wishes to the newly-elected chairpersons.

With 61 out of the 95 seats, the BJP single-handedly governs the MBMC. However speculations have been rife over the rift within the BJP for the past couple of months.