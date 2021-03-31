Mira Bhayandar: BJP corporator Hetal Parmar wants to ease travel woes for widows seeking pension

To ease a bit of woes by lending a helping hand to the needy and underprivileged women of the society, the BJP unit of Mira Bhayandar has sought relaxation in rules which mandates submission of income certificates and other relevant documents to the tehsildar office in Thane.

In her letter to the district collector, BJP corporator and chairperson of the ward committee in Mira Road Hetal Parmar has placed a request of starting the facility at the Bhayandar-based tehsil office which operates from a conveniently located premises near Maxus Mall provided by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

“Hoping assistance under the scheme, the beneficiaries who are mostly illiterate and hail from weak financial backgrounds are forced to travel all the way to Thane which is a tedious task, even as the massive traffic snarls on the Ghodbunder Road adds to their woes. Moreover, completing the formalities at one go is very rare. If the office is located locally, the beneficiaries can be spared from the travel nightmare and extraordinary delays,” said Parmar.

The district authorities have assured to do the needful at the earliest.