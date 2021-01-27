Mira Bhayandar: Biker held with MD worth Rs 6 lakh in Mira Road

Another drug peddler landed into the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Tuesday. A patrolling unit from the crime branch unit led by PSI- Chetan Patil spotted a suspicious looking biker near the Brand Factory showroom in Kashimira. The patrolling team stopped the biker.

After the 32-year-old (name withheld by police) failed to give satisfactory replies to the questions posed by the police personnel, he was taken into custody and upon frisking was found to be in possession of 60 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD.

The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 6 lakh, police said. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the peddler who is said to be a resident of Pooja Nagar in Mira Road.