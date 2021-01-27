Mira Bhayandar: Biker held with MD worth Rs 6 lakh in Mira Road

Another drug peddler landed into the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Tuesday. A patrolling unit from the crime branch unit led by PSI- Chetan Patil spotted a suspicious looking biker near the Brand Factory showroom in Kashimira. The patrolling team stopped the biker.
After the 32-year-old (name withheld by police) failed to give satisfactory replies to the questions posed by the police personnel, he was taken into custody and upon frisking was found to be in possession of 60 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD.
The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 6 lakh, police said. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the peddler who is said to be a resident of Pooja Nagar in Mira Road.
Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband, police said. Cracking the whip on small time peddlers, the MBVV cops and other law enforcing agencies have not achieved any major success in busting an entire supply chain or unearthing a link to major drug trafficking cartels, thus failing to root out the drug menace prevalent in the twin-cities of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.
The MBVV cops have been seizing items including MD, cocaine, charas and ganja in huge quantities, but the cartels continue to make way through various means as the growing menace of drug abuse especially amongst the younger generation has become a matter of grave concern.
