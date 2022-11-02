Mira-Bhayandar: Biker Crushed to death by MBMT bus in Mira Road | Representative image/ Pexels

Mira-Bhayandar: A 24-year-old biker was killed after being mowed down by a public transport bus operated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the mishap was reported from the Hatkesh area of Kashimira at around 10.30 am. Sunil Vijay Maitry, 24, was riding his scooter with his brother as pillion rider when the bus hit them. The bike skid and Sunil, who came under the front wheel of the bus, died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The driver – Vijay Narayan Patil, 57 – was taken into custody to ascertain the exact sequence of events which led to the mishap.