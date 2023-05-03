Mira Bhayandar: Bar raided for serving booze, hookah on Maharashtra Day | Pixabay

The Uttan police raided a restaurant and bar for selling liquor and serving hookah to customers on May 1 - a statutory dry day to mark the Maharashtra Day, when the sale of any type of liquor is not permitted in the state.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by senior police inspector- Dadaram Karande raided Hotel Mid Town in the Dongri area of Uttan at around 10 pm on Maharashtra Day ( May 1). The permit room license holder and a waiter were caught serving Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and tobacco-laced hookah to patrons.

Liquor, hookah pipes, and tobacco-laced smoking material were seized from the spot

While liquor, hookah pipes, pots and tobacco-laced smoking material were seized from the spot, the police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Prohibition Act and provision of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Act, COTPA- 2003 against four people including the owner, waiter and two soliciting customers.

In accordance with the excise manual, selling liquor on a dry day is a serious breach of regulations which invites suspension of licenses. Further investigations were underway.