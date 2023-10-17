Mira Bhayandar: ATM Crook Nabbed Within 12 Hours Of Duping Rs 40,000 From Man; 35 Cards Seized | representational pic

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police nabbed a crook in less than twelve hours after he duped a 48-year-old man by fraudulently withdrawing Rs. 40,000 from his bank account on the pretext of helping him use the Automated Teller Machine (ATM). Notably, the crook, identified as Krishna Shivnarayan Tiwari (24), also worked as an auto-rickshaw driver to deceive the police.

Besides recovering Rs. 40,000 in cash, the team also found 35 ATM cards from various banks in Tiwari’s possession, indicating his involvement in more such crimes using a similar modus operandi.

The arrest followed after Rajesh Gupta, the victim, filed a complaint with the Kashimira police, stating that he was cheated by an unidentified man when he had gone to withdraw cash from an ATM booth in Kashimira.

Man caught in Vasai

In his statement to the police, Gupta explained that the crook, posing as a customer in line, entered the booth under the guise of helping him withdraw money. However, the crook, who had apparently observed the personal identification number (PIN) punched in by the victim, cunningly exchanged the card with sleight of hand and fled the spot on a bike.

The original card was later used to withdraw Rs. 40,000 from another ATM booth using the PIN. Initially clueless, the police team, led by Police Inspector (Crime) Sameer Shaikh and API Yogesh Kale, scanned footage from nearly 150 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of the booth and possible getaway routes to ascertain the bike's registration number. The team finally apprehended Tiwari in Vasai.

Booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, the accused has been remanded to police custody until October 18. PSI Swapnil Belose is conducting further investigations.