Mira Bhayandar assembly: Setback for BJP as corporator openly bats for rebel candidate

Bhayandar: Already facing opposition from disgruntled leaders, working against official candidate Narendra Mehta, the BJP received a major jolt on Wednesday when its corporator Morris Rodrigues revolted and openly announced his support to rebel candidate Geeta Jain, contesting as an independent from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

Accusing Mehta of indulging in corruption in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Rodrigues said he was campaigning for BJP rebel Geeta Jain due to her clean image and successful stint as the civic body mayor.

Mehta was quick to retaliate by releasing a video message accusing Rodrigues of demanding Rs50 lakh from him for campaigning in favour of the BJP.

Mehta revealed despite being elected on a BJP ticket, Rodrigues had never attended any of party’s functions nor has he carried out any developmental works in his own ward.

An unbeaten corporator, who has continued his winning streak for the sixth consecutive term from Bhayandar, Rodrigues not only refuted the charges of monetary demands, but also threw up a challenge to the legislator by inviting on a public platform to prove the accusations. The assembly constituency is set to witness a triangular battle between Narendra Mehta (BJP), Geeta Jain (Ind) and Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain.