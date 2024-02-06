Mira-Bhayandar: Aspiring Cop Turns Chain Snatcher To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend; Held In Dahanu | Crime Branch

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a series of chain snatching cases in Virar and surrounding areas.

Interestingly, the accused who has been identified as Amit Nathu Shanwar (28) turned out to be an aspiring cop who had failed to qualify for a constable’s job in the recently held mega police recruitment drive in Mumbai by the state government. Alarmed by the spate of chain snatching incidents by bike borne thieves, MBVV chief Madhukar Pandey assigned the task of nabbing the culprits to the crime branch unit.

Suspect Nabbed Near Talasari In Dahanu

Based on inputs provided by informers and footages captured by closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) camera’s installed near the crime scene and possible getaway routes, a team led by police inspector- Pramod Badhaakh team got a lead about the suspect and nabbed him from the Talasari area of Dahanu on Saturday.

Wearing a helmet, the accused who is said to be an expert rider moved around in a bike and followed citizens-especially women bikers to snatch their chains before speeding away at lightning speed, while putting at risk the lives of their bike-borne targets who were taken by surprise and sometimes lost their balance.

“During interrogation, the accused told the police that he recently took to chain snatching so that he could arrange enough money which he needed to marry his long-time girlfriend.” said Badhaakh.

Bike & Gold Worth Over Rs 4 Lakh Seized

The accused confessed to his involvement in four chain snatching cases committed by him under the jurisdictions of the Virar, Arnala Coastal and Nalasopara police stations. Apart from impounding the bike which was used in the crime, the police seized stolen booty including a chain and molten gold collectively worth more than Rs.4.38 lakh from the possession of the accused who was remanded to custody after being booked under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.