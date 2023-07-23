Mira-Bhayandar: Another Aspirant Booked For Fake Submissions In Police Recruitment Case

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: One more aspirant has been booked for submitting fake documents to secure jobs in the recently held recruitment drive to fill various posts in the state police force.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kashimira police station on Saturday against the aspirant identified as Lakhan Arun Kumbhar, 32, a native of a village in Solapur.

None arrested so far

The number of aspirants who tried to bag the job in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on the virtue of fabricated certificates has now risen to 11. However, none of them have been arrested so far. The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel including 986 police constables and 10 constable drivers for the MBVV police commissionerate began on 2, January. Fifty and 21 posts were kept reserved for parallel reservations under the project-affected and earthquake-affected people category, respectively.

While a total of 73,221 applications including 60,989 from male and 12,232 female aspirants were received for the police constable’s job, 1,237 applicants including 1,196 male and 41 female aspirants were in the fray for the constable driver posts, officials said.

Fake and fabricated certificates

Notably, Lakhan who had applied under the parallel reservation quota was among the 996 successful aspirants who had cleared their physical and written examinations. However, during the scrutiny of documents (which is the final stage before the new recruits are sent for a training session), the certificates that the accused had submitted to qualify under the parallel reservation quota for project and quake-affected people turned out to be fake and fabricated.

Out of the 12,127 eligible candidates including 8,858 male and 3,269 females, only 9,999 (7721 male and 2278 female) registered their presence for the examinations, while 2,218 candidates remained absent.

The examination process for the mega recruitment drive is divided into two parts – physical and written tests of 50 marks and 100 marks, respectively. The disqualifications will pave the way for eleven other qualified aspirants who were in the waiting list.

