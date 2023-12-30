Mira-Bhayandar: Amid Heightened Vigilance, Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Two Nigerians With Drugs Worth Over ₹1.47 Crore In Nalasopara

As the twin-city is gearing up to welcome the New Year with pomp and gaiety, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have also pulled up their socks to restrict the flow of party drugs at celebration venues.

In one such action, the ANC led by police inspector Amar Marathe under the guidance of commissioner Madhukar Pandey arrested two Nigerian nationals who were found to be in possession of party drugs worth more than ₹1.47 crore in Nalasopara on Thursday. During their intensified patrolling drive, ahead of the New Year's eve, the team spotted two foreign nationals moving around in a suspicious manner in the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara (east). The team stopped the duo identified as Divine Chukvumeka and Chikwu Navmari and found 554 grams of Mephedrone (MD) also known as meow-meow and 120 grams of cocaine in the sack-bags which they were carrying.

ANC trying to ascertain source, destination of seized consignment

The estimated market value of the seized MD and Cocaine is pegged at more than ₹1.10 crore and ₹36.12 lakh respectively. Not ruling out the possibility of the seized high-end party drugs ahead of the new years eve was meant for revellers at party venues in Thane, Mumbai and other areas, the ANC is trying to ascertain the source and destination of the seized consignment.

Apart from verifying their documents including passports and visa to ascertain the authenticity of the duo’s stay in the country, the police are scanning their activities and antecedents to find out if they have any criminal cases registered against them in the past.

The ANC has activated their core informer network to get information about rave parties that might have been planned for the New Year. Previous offenders in drug cases, including those out on bail, are also under active surveillance.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985 has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody. Further investigations were underway.