Mira-Bhayandar: Ahead of polls, BJP-led MBMC to launch NaMo health units in slum and tribal areas

The five-year term of the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will end in August this year and in a clear attempt to woo voters, the ruling government is all set to launch NaMo health care units-especially in slum clusters and tribal settlements in the twin-city.

The standing committee led by BJP leader Rakesh Shah has chalked out an elaborate road map and also made budgetary allocations for the purpose.

Presently there are only ten public health centres (PHC) in the twin city. Middle-class localities and Adivasi settlements situated in the Mashachapada, Dachkulpada and Versova areas along the highway in Kashimira are devoid of primary health care facilities in their vicinity.

“Covid has highlighted the need of enhancing the health care infrastructure of rural and urban areas. So as a step towards this, we have decided to set up NaMo health care units. Apart from allocating funds in the budget, we have also incorporated hiring of needed medicos including doctors and nurses on an honorarium basis to ensure there is no staff crunch. Providing better healthcare facilities is top on my agenda,” said Rakesh Shah.

The NaMo health care unit will operate from 10 am to 1 pm. As per the plan, the civic administration will set up the units in existing municipal properties, if any, however, in case of non-availability of structures, the MBMC will turn containers into makeshift NaMo health care units, revealed an officer attached to the health department.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:56 PM IST