Mira Bhayandar: After sexual assault case, BJP seeks measures to ensure safety of women in COVID-19 quarantine

A 20-year-old married woman was recently sexually assaulted at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Bhayandar. The shameful incident has set alarm bells ringing across the twin-city with demands for intensified security and special attention for women and children.
The BJP which rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought reforms and revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that women are safe in quarantine and isolation facilities. In her letter to the civic chief, BJP corporator Hetal Parmar has highlighted four points including dedicated floors or sections for women, deployment of female staffers where there are women patients, use of close circuit tele-vision (CCTV) apparatus with round the clock monitoring mechanism and police verification of all contractual workers who are appointed at such facilities.
"The civic administration should immediately enhance security and put in place an efficient mechanism for the safety of those quarantined, especially women and children, so that such a dastardly act is not repeated," said Parmar who met deputy municipal commissioner Sambhaji Waghmare, Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale and Deputy Mayor Hasmukh Gehlot to discuss the issue on Thursday.
Immediately, after the incident civic chief Dr. Vijay Rathod had assured that a show cause notice will be slapped on the security agency and fresh SOP’s would be issued to enhance safety at the medical facilities which are engaged in quarantine and treatment of COVID-19.
