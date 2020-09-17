Mira Bhayandar: After sexual assault case, BJP seeks measures to ensure safety of women in COVID-19 quarantine

A 20-year-old married woman was recently sexually assaulted at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Bhayandar. The shameful incident has set alarm bells ringing across the twin-city with demands for intensified security and special attention for women and children.

The BJP which rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought reforms and revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that women are safe in quarantine and isolation facilities. In her letter to the civic chief, BJP corporator Hetal Parmar has highlighted four points including dedicated floors or sections for women, deployment of female staffers where there are women patients, use of close circuit tele-vision (CCTV) apparatus with round the clock monitoring mechanism and police verification of all contractual workers who are appointed at such facilities.