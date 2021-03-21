Mira Bhayandar: After Param Bir Singh 'letter bomb', BJP holds protest against MVA

Members of the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit led by municipal corporator Adv. Ravi Vyas launched a peaceful agitation outside the party office in Bhayandar on Sunday to register their protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in the eye of a storm on alleged charges of corruption and police interference to fill his own coffers.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the MVA and the home minister, the agitators alleged that the MVA in Maharashtra has been formed with a sole aim to loot and not to govern.

The home minister has, however, denied the former Mumbai top cop's allegations as wild and baseless.