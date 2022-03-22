Mira-Bhayandar: After Pandemic plunge, new enrollment in MBMC schools up by 12 % this year

After staring at an alarming rise in the number of drop-outs for the past couple of years, schools run by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are witnessing an upward trend in enrollments in the upcoming academic session, this year.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools that impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode up to students who mostly come from a poor economic background. From 10,500 students in 2019 to 6,429 students in 2021, the municipal run schools have registered a steep downward trend of more than around 35 per cent in the past three years coupled by a worrisome rise in the number of drop-outs, every year.

However, this year the MBMC’s education department has witnessed a 12 percent jump in enrollments for the upcoming academic session. With more than 800 new enrollments, the total number of school students has jumped to 7,248.

“To attract more students, we have been striving to turn our educational institutions into smart schools to bring them on par with the private-ones. Our teaching and non-teaching staff are on an overdrive to find out-of-school children so that they can be enrolled in the civic-run schools.” said deputy municipal commissioner, Ajit Muthe.

Fuelled by the uncertainties and financial instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant number of schoolchildren have switched from private schools to municipal and government run schools.

The education department claims that it was not only planning to extend its academic faculty from Class 1 to 10 instead of Class 1 to Class 8 but also introduce smart schools, scholarship schemes, and special English language coaching from the new academic session. However, the overall academic scenario continues to paint a grim picture, as most of the ambitious projects have remained only on paper.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:58 PM IST