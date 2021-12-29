Mira Bhayandar: Active COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark after 53 days

In a major cause of worry for citizens and the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the number of active cases has again crossed the 100-mark after a gap of more than 53 days.

The twin-city reported 32 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (28 December). With this, the number of active cases in the twin-city now stands at 127.

On 5 November 2021, the twin-city had 109 active cases and then the figure remained below 100 till 27 December.

As per statistics revealed by MBMC’s health department, the twin-city has reported 98 new Covid cases in the first fortnight of December. However, in the next thirteen days, 175 people tested positive for the infection between 15 December to 28 December. 32 fresh detection's including 25 new and 7 contacts of positive patients were reported on Tuesday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 54,759, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 53,253 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far.

As more new cases have been reported than recoveries in the second half of December, the active cases count has reached 127.

While the recovery rate hovers a little above 97 percent, two more casualties this month has taken the total death count to 1,379.

Meanwhile, 6,44,882 eligible beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 5,44,827 people have been fully vaccinated till 28 December, officials said. Although the government has set 7,99,532 as the target of vaccine eligible population within the twin-city, the actual figures are said to be higher.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:58 PM IST