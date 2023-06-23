Mira-Bhayandar: 9 Years Of Modi Regime, Congress Poses Questions On PM Modi's Rule

Mira-Bhayandar: As ministers in the Central government have launched a special month-long public relations campaign - Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyan - in all state capitals to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years, the local Congress unit led by senior leader and former legislator Muzaffar Hussain has posed nine questions, seeking answers from the prime minister. He was addressing mediapersons at his office in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Wednesday.

The 9 questions

1. Demonetisation not only claimed innocent lives but turned out to be biggest destroyer of livelihoods and small businesses due to sudden scrapping of ₹2,000 notes.

2. Terrorism and threat to national security due to infiltration.

3. Economic offenders fleeing the country after being named in massive loan frauds but still remain elusive.

4. Promise of bringing back black money and depositing ₹15 lakh to every citizen's bank account.

5. Unemployment - assurance of 2 crore jobs to youth every year. Rich becoming richer and the poor poorer.

6. Cronyism - Identifying assets and establishments created by the Congress over 70 years like airports, railways, port trusts for private players.

7. Power Misuse - dictatorial attitude by misusing agencies like enforcement directorate, income tax, central bureau of investigation and even the election commission to settle political scores with rivals while protecting the corrupt elements in your party.

8. Granting monopolies - evading queries posed by Rahul Gandhi on Adani Group in a democratic manner.

9. Mann ki Baat - Only preaching while ignoring core issues like farmers' plight, security of women, disturbing social fabric of the society on religious lines.

Modi Government is accountable

"The Modi government is accountable to the people of the country and they should answer all our questions,” said Hussain.

However, the BJP has rebutted all the charges levelled by the Congress.

“All these questions and allegations are nothing but a bundle of lies, by a party which itself is anti-national. This only reflects hatred and envy towards our most popular prime minister who has launched and successfully implemented a number of people-friendly schemes,” charged city BJP chief Advocate Ravi Vyas