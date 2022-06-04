Mira Bhayandar: 8 months after worker's death, contractor booked for negligence

Representative Image |

Nearly eight months after a 30-year-old worker fell to death from an under construction high-rise in Bhayandar, the police registered an offence of negligence against a labour contractor on Friday. However, the accused was yet to be arrested till reports last came in.

The tragic mishap was reported from a construction site near the fire brigade office in Bhayandar (west) on October 21, 2021. The deceased who has been identified as Pashupati Chandrakant Thakur (30) was engaged in a centering job of the under-construction housing project at the time of the incident. He lost his balance and fell on the ground and sustained serious head injuries. He was first rushed to the nearby civil healthcare facility and was later shifted to a hospital in Kandivali where he succumbed to injuries on October 27.

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the local police station. After verifying the contract agreements, recording statements of witnesses and examining the on-site safety measures, the police took the call to register an offence against the building contractor identified as Jairam Mahato. He was booked under sections 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence. However, action eludes the builder who is the principal employer obliged to take all safeguards to ensure that no injury is caused to any worker. Further investigations were on.