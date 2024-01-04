Mira-Bhayandar: 6 People Booked For Cremating Pet Cat On Pyre At MBMC-Run Crematorium

The crematorium where the incident took place | FPJ

The police have booked six people on charges of cremating a pet cat on the pyre of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run Hindu crematorium in Bhayandar. The accused include two pet owners, three conservancy workers who are working on a contractual basis for the waste management company and another hired for the Tree Authority.

However, none of them have been arrested.

Row over pet cat cremation at MBMB-run crematorium

Although the incident took place at the crematorium located in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) between 5 am to 8 am on December 22, the offence under section 297 (trespassing on burial places,with the intent of wounding the feelings of any person or of insulting the religion of any person) of the IPC was registered on Wednesday (3, January), following a complaint lodged by MBMC’s sanitation officer Arvind Chalke. The complaint was supported by photographic evidence, prompting the police to immediately lodge a FIR against the suspects.

Twin-city lacks burial facility for animals

Despite the increasing number of pet population and stray animals, the twin-city still lacks a single burial ground/ crematorium for them. “Although there is a lack of the much needed facility, such an act which offended religious sentiments of any community cannot be justified.” said a member of a local social organisation. While no arrests have been made so far, the Bhayandar police are conducting further investigations in the case.