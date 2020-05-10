Mira Bhayandar: 6 including husband, in-laws booked after woman dies due to overdose of abortion pills in Kashimira

Five days after a 30-year-old woman lost her life due to overdose of abortion pills, the Kashimira police have booked six people including her husband, in-laws, doctor and a medical representative for causing death by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage. However, none of the suspects has been arrested so far, as a detailed probe was underway.

According to the police, the incident was reported from the plush Poonam Cluster area of Kashimira on May 3. Mother of an eighteen-month-old girl, the woman (name withheld) died of excessive bleeding before she could get admitted to a nearby hospital.

Initially, an accidental death case was registered even as some social workers suspected foul play behind the incident as the condition of the woman had deteriorated apparently due to an overdose of abortion pills. “Prima facie investigations and autopsy reports indicate that the woman had died due to an overdose of pregnancy termination pills. We have registered an FIR against six people including her husband, in-laws, family doctor, her husband’s friend and an MR for providing such pills without valid prescriptions,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare.

The investigating team has preserved the viscera samples for chemical analysis and the process of gathering evidence was underway, following which further action will be initiated against the suspects who have been charged under section 314 of the IPC and sections 4 and 5(2) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971.

Apart from triggering an abortion, such pills could be life-threatening if taken without the advice and supervision of a doctor.