Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: In a joint operation, the crime detection unit of the Navghar police in Bhayandar along with their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh have arrested six cyber criminals. 30 mobile phones, five internet routers, 69 sim cards, 56 rubber stamps of various companies and 26 ATM cards were recovered from them.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed with the local cyber cell by a job aspirant from Visakhapatnam who was duped of Rs13 lakh by the gang on the pretext of job offer. During investigations, the Andhra police discovered that the money was transferred to the Virar branch of a private sector bank and the linked mobile number of the account holder had the address located in Bhayandar East. Hence, they sought help from the Navghar police to track the culprits.