e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

In a joint operation, the crime detection unit of the Navghar police in Bhayandar along with their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh have arrested six cyber criminals.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Follow us on

Mira-Bhayandar: In a joint operation, the crime detection unit of the Navghar police in Bhayandar along with their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh have arrested six cyber criminals. 30 mobile phones, five internet routers, 69 sim cards, 56 rubber stamps of various companies and 26 ATM cards were recovered from them.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed with the local cyber cell by a job aspirant from Visakhapatnam who was duped of Rs13 lakh by the gang on the pretext of job offer. During investigations, the Andhra police discovered that the money was transferred to the Virar branch of a private sector bank and the linked mobile number of the account holder had the address located in Bhayandar East. Hence, they sought help from the Navghar police to track the culprits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L