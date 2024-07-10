Mira Bhayandar: 52-Year-Old Businessman Sentenced To 1-Month Imprisonment, Fined ₹44,000 for Rash Driving Leading To Death | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Thane on Tuesday awarded one-month simple imprisonment (SI) and slapped a fine of Rs. 44,000 on a 52-year-old businessman from Kandivali following his conviction in a rash and negligent driving case which caused the death of an unidentified person near Hotel Sahyadri on the western express highway in Kashimira on May 28-2021.

The convict identified as- Manish Ramesh Shah while driving his Tata Nexon car in a rash and negligent manner hit the pedestrian and fled from the scene neither helping him nor giving any information about the accident to the police. The dash caused grievous injuries to the pedestrian which later resulted in his death.

Judicial magistrate-Ruchi Bhagat found Shah guilty on four counts under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Apart from awarding one-month simple imprisonment for section 304 (a) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Rs. 44,000 fine, the court also found him guilty for punishment under section 279 of the IPC for rash driving on a public way for which he was fined Rs. 5000.

The court also slapped fines amount Rs. 500 each as punishment for finding him guilty under sections 184 and 134(b)/187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Defaulting in paying the fines would result in additional ten days imprisonment in each of the convictions. As per the orders, the case of the prosecution was strengthened by testimonies of seven witnesses.

The court directed Shah to surrender the bail bond and comply with provisions of 437-A (bail to require accused to appear before the next appellate court) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and file a fresh surety which will be effective till the appeal period or six months.