Mira Bhayandar: 50,251 people jabbed by MBMC so far

The response to phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has been lukewarm so far as only 30,306 senior citizens (above 60 years) out of the 1,04,734 targeted beneficiaries have got themselves vaccinated in the twin-city till Friday evening.

Similarly the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) administered the first shot of vaccine to 7,782 people out of the 20,946 targeted beneficiaries aged between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities. The third phase had begun on 1, March.

On the other hand 7,880 health care workers (HCW) have received their first dose, thus crossing the target of 6,573 expected beneficiaries as the civic body managed to achieve 119 percent coverage in this particular category.

Toeing similar lines, 4,283 frontline workers (FLW) got themselves inoculated for the first dose, thus recording 82.39 percent coverage in this category. While the coverage for senior citizens (above 60 years) and those aged between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities stands at 28.94 percent and 37.15 percent respectively, the overall coverage hovers a little above 36 percent. Meanwhile as many as 5,516 people including 4296 HCW’s and 1,230 FLW’s had received their second dose till Friday.

According to senior officials in MBMC's public health department, none of the beneficiaries have reported about any major adverse effects following the vaccination, however, around 93 people complained of minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI) involving mild fever, headache and body-pain. However, none of them needed hospitalization, officials said. A total ten public health care facilities and eight private hospitals have been tagged as vaccination centers in Mira Road and Bhayandar.

Government Centers-1) Pandit Bhimsen Hospital 2) Pramod Mahajan Hospital 3) Bharatratna Indira Gandhi Hospital 4) Municipal School, Murdha 5) Health Post, Vinayak Nagar 5) Municipal School Bunderwadi 6) Municipal School, Penkarpada 7) Health Post, Mira Road 8) Municipal School, Kashigaon and 10) Health Post, Uttan.

Private Centers- 1) BhaktiVedanta Hospital 2) Family Care Hospital 3) KKasturi Hospital 4) Shah Lifeline Hospital 5) Wockhardt Hospital 6) Shalom Hospital 7) Thunga Hospital and 8) Padmakar Mhatre Hospital.