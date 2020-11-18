Mira Bhayandar: 4-year-old girl dies after falling into septic tank; no action against contractor, officials

In yet another incident which exposes the glaring insensitivity and negligent attitude of the private contractors and officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), a four-year-old girl died after she fell into an open septic tank in Kashimira on Monday.

According to the police, the tragic incident was reported from behind the newly constructed community toilet below the Neelkamal fly-over-bridge in Kashimira at around 9:45 am on Monday.

The deceased who has been identified as Asifa Mustafa Ansari (4) was bursting firecrackers with her friends on an open plot adjacent to the community toilet. However, when Asifa did not return home till late in the evening and their efforts to find her went in vain, her parents approached the local police station.

Police personnel immediately launched a search operation and with the help their fire-brigade counterparts recovered Asifa’s body from the septic tank which according to locals was lying open as the cement lid had caved in.

However, despite visible evidence pointing towards negligence and apathy by the contractor, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR). “Process was on to gather information from the concerned MBMC department to ascertain the assigned duties in context to the said toilet, following which action will be taken against those responsible for death due to negligence,” confirmed a senior police officer.

Notably, this is not the first incident exposing the civic apathy, several innocent have lost their lives in similar mishaps. A 37-year-old painter had recently lost his life after slipping into an open manhole in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road. Police Sub Inspector Sagar Sable is conducting further investigations into the case.