 Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Husband, Who Stabbed Man Over Suspicion On Having Affair With Wife, Arrested After More Than A Year On Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Husband, Who Stabbed Man Over Suspicion On Having Affair With Wife, Arrested After More Than A Year On Run

Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Husband, Who Stabbed Man Over Suspicion On Having Affair With Wife, Arrested After More Than A Year On Run

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Valiv police station against the accused who had gone into hiding after committing the crime.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: Absconding Fugitive Lands In Police Dragnet For Murderous Assault On Wife's Paramour | Representational image

Mira-Bhayandar: More than a year after evading the police dragnet, a 36-year-old man finally landed in the custody of the police for mounting a murderous assault on his wife’s alleged paramour in September 2022.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as Shravan Kumar Maurya had absconded after repeatedly stabbing 28-year-old Shailendra Singh at a tenement in the Gauraipada area of Vasai on September 13, 2022. Singh, who sustained serious injuries on his abdomen, fortunately survived the murderous assault.

Accused suspected love affair between wife and Singh

The accused suspected Singh of having an affair with his wife which apparently triggered the assault, following a heated exchange of words between the duo. An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Valiv police station against the accused who had gone into hiding after committing the crime.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fugitive Accused In Patna Property Dealer Murder Case Nabbed In Sakinaka
article-image

Accused managed to escape from police dragnet

Despite several attempts, the police failed to trace the accused. As a part of their drive to apprehend absconding criminals, the crime detection unit led by API Sachin Sanap under the supervision of DCP (Zone III)-Pournima Shringi-Chougle, started reinvestigating the case. Based on inputs provided by informers supported by a robust electronic surveillance system, Sanap and his team laid a trap and apprehended Maurya from the Bilalpada area of Nallasopara on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that Maurya a native of Mirzapur ( Uttar Pradesh) in an attempt to dodge the police, was frequently changing his locations by assuming different identities. Further investigations were underway.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Fugitive Re-Arrested By Police After Escaping Custody, Commits Bag-Lifting Crimes On...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper...

Mumbai: Film Producer Robbed Of ₹2.43 Lakh Worth Silverware & Ornaments In Andheri; Housekeeper...

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Tells Centre To Refund ₹57 Crore To HSBC In 4 Weeks

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Tells Centre To Refund ₹57 Crore To HSBC In 4 Weeks

Odontologist Shares The Crucial Role Of Dental Examinations In Forensic Investigations

Odontologist Shares The Crucial Role Of Dental Examinations In Forensic Investigations

Navi Mumbai: Speeding SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Claims Life Of 39-Year-Old Man; 3 Others Injured

Navi Mumbai: Speeding SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Claims Life Of 39-Year-Old Man; 3 Others Injured

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues November 25 Deadline To Shops & Establishments To Display Marathi Boards

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues November 25 Deadline To Shops & Establishments To Display Marathi Boards