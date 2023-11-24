Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Husband, Who Stabbed Man Over Suspicion On Having Affair With Wife, Arrested After More Than A Year On Run

Mira-Bhayandar: Absconding Fugitive Lands In Police Dragnet For Murderous Assault On Wife's Paramour | Representational image

Mira-Bhayandar: More than a year after evading the police dragnet, a 36-year-old man finally landed in the custody of the police for mounting a murderous assault on his wife’s alleged paramour in September 2022.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as Shravan Kumar Maurya had absconded after repeatedly stabbing 28-year-old Shailendra Singh at a tenement in the Gauraipada area of Vasai on September 13, 2022. Singh, who sustained serious injuries on his abdomen, fortunately survived the murderous assault.

Accused suspected love affair between wife and Singh

The accused suspected Singh of having an affair with his wife which apparently triggered the assault, following a heated exchange of words between the duo. An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Valiv police station against the accused who had gone into hiding after committing the crime.

Accused managed to escape from police dragnet

Despite several attempts, the police failed to trace the accused. As a part of their drive to apprehend absconding criminals, the crime detection unit led by API Sachin Sanap under the supervision of DCP (Zone III)-Pournima Shringi-Chougle, started reinvestigating the case. Based on inputs provided by informers supported by a robust electronic surveillance system, Sanap and his team laid a trap and apprehended Maurya from the Bilalpada area of Nallasopara on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that Maurya a native of Mirzapur ( Uttar Pradesh) in an attempt to dodge the police, was frequently changing his locations by assuming different identities. Further investigations were underway.