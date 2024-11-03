Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother Over Property Dispute

Representative Image

The Bhayandar police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of grievously injuring her mother by assaulting her with a knife. The attack is said to be the fall out over a property dispute. According to the police, the incident was reported from the Shastri Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) at around 2 pm on Friday.

The woman who has been identified as-Kamla Chandubhai Dantanai (52) stays alone after the demise of her husband in 2021 and sells flowers near a temple for a living. She has two sons and a daughter-all married and staying separately. In her complaint to the police, Kamla stated that after her husband’s demise she inherited a tenement owned by him in the Shanti Nagar area of Dahisar. The slum cluster is now under re-development for the construction of a 25-storey tower in which she had been allotted a flat in exchange of the tenement. Her younger son Sanjay (30) who stays in the Rawalpada area of Dahisar had been demanding the papers of the property.

A few hours after a heated exchange of words over the issue with her mother near the temple where she sells flowers, Sanjay barged into her mother’s tenement in the afternoon and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife before fleeing the spot. He also threatened to kill his siblings if she did not transfer the property in his name.

A profusely bleeding Kamla who suffered stab wounds on her head, hands, shoulders and chest was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile the police immediately arrested Sanjay and booked him under sections 109(1) for attempt to commit murder and 351(2) for criminal intimidation of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations were underway.