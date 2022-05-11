Mira-Bhayandar: 3 more held for killing helper over theft suspicion, total number of accused reaches to 11; Atrocity Act on anvil

The Navghar police have arrested three more people for their involvement in the murder of

Krishna Palaram Tusamad , who was beaten to death on 7, May 2022 over suspicion of theft of imitation ornaments making units in Bhayandar. So far, police have arrested 11 persons for their involvement in the gruesome crime.

Earlier, eight accused including the employers- Chandicharan Sanatan Bind (33) and Dilip Bind (44) along with six other employees of the establishment had been arrested and remanded to police custody. 36-year-old Krishna Palaram Tusamad, who worked as a helper was attacked by the accused after he was suspected for his alleged involvement in stealing jewellery items from the workplace on a regular basis.

Attacked with wooden logs and iron rod, Tusamad suffered serious head and other injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in a profusely bleeding state where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased is survived by his mother, wife, and four children. While further investigations were underway, the police is contemplating to slap cases under the relevant sections of the Atrocity Act against the accused who have been booked for murder.

“Yes, we are waiting for the caste certificate from the family of the deceased. Following verification the relevant sections of the Atrocity Act will be added against the accused.” confirmed an investigating officer. Meanwhile all the accused were remanded to police custody till Thursday after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:28 PM IST