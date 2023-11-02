Mira-Bhayandar: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Mortgaged Flats

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 28-year-old man for cheating home seekers by selling flats which were already mortgaged against loans availed from banking institutions and finance companies.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Haryl Selwyn (69) who was duped of ₹17.50 lakh by the accused identified as-Suraj Kumar Dubey (28) and his accomplices under the garb of offering a flat in a building located in the Yashwant Gaurav area of Nallasopara in 2021.

Buyer was lured into scam

After paying the money and completing the registration process, the complainant was shocked to learn that the property was already mortgaged to a finance company by the original owner who had availed the loan, but kept the buyer in the dark.

Neither did Salwin get the possession of the flat, nor was he refunded the money, following which he registered a complaint with the Nallasopara police. Alarmed by the rising number of similar offences, the crime branch team was roped in to nab the culprits.

Police team nab accused

A team led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh restarted investigations and apprehended Dubey on the virtue of inputs provided by informants supported by electronic surveillance on Wednesday (1, November, 2023).

Prima facie investigations revealed his involvement in three more offences using a similar modus operandi and cheating people to the tune of ₹50 lakh. While Dubey was arrested and booked under section 420 of the IPC, his four accomplices are still at large. Further investigations were underway.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: Gang Of 5 Busted By Crime Branch In Alleged MHADA Flat Scam

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)