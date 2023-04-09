Mira-Bhayandar: 24-year-old police aspirant booked for fleeing with exam papers

File Photo

The Bhayandar police have booked a 24-year-old aspirant on charges of fleeing with the answer sheets during the written examinations for the ongoing recruitment drive to fill various posts in the state police force.

According to the police, an aspiring constable, who has been identified as Rahul Arjun Jagtap appeared for the written examinations held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium in Bhayandar (west) last week. After the stipulated time for the examinations ended, Jagtap, instead of handing over the answer sheet to the supervisor, allegedly took advantage of the crowd and fled.

The supervisor-API Nitin Choudhary alerted his seniors about the incident and registered a complaint at the Bhayandar police station.

“Jagtap, who is a native of Pimpri Bu-Prade in Chalisgaon district, was tracked and booked under section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. He was issued a notice and allowed to go.” said a police official.

It appears that Jagtap wanted to cheat

It is suspected that Jagtap apparently wanted to cheat by taking along the blank answer sheets and returning them after writing answers by claiming that he had taken away the papers by mistake. Further investigations were on.

Meanwhile, out of the 12,127 eligible candidates, including 8,858 male and 3,269 female, only 9,999 ( 7721 male and 2278 female) registered their presence for the examinations, while 2,218 candidates remained absent.

The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel, including police constables and police constable drivers for the MBVV police commissionerate began on 2, January. While a total of 73,221 applications, including 60,989 from male and 12,232 female aspirants, have been received for the police constable’s job, 1,237 applicants, including 1,196 male and 41 female aspirants, are in fray for the constable driver posts, officials said.

The examination process for the mega recruitment drive is divided into two parts—physical and written tests of 50 marks and 100 marks, respectively.