 Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In Kashimira
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In Kashimira

Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In Kashimira

An evening outing to Chena Creek near Ghodbunder in Kashimira turned tragic for six youths when one of them drowned after the strong water currents apparently dragged him deep inside the creek on Monday evening.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In Kashimira | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: An evening outing to Chena Creek near Ghodbunder in Kashimira turned tragic for six youths when one of them drowned after the strong water currents apparently dragged him deep inside the creek on Monday evening.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as-Shivkumar Ramashray Gupta (22)- a resident of Indralok area in Bhayandar (east). Gupta along with his five friends had gone to the creek to spend the evening.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road, Uploading Videos On Social Media
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road, Uploading Videos On Social Media
'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM Performance (EXCLUSIVE)
'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM Performance (EXCLUSIVE)
Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal Breach Of Trust
Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal Breach Of Trust
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Trainee Doctor’s Rape And Murder, Criticises State Police & Hospital Authorities
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Trainee Doctor’s Rape And Murder, Criticises State Police & Hospital Authorities

The incident was reported at around 5 pm when Gupta entered into the water to swim but was drowned due to strong water currents which swept him. Attempts by local villagers to rescue the youth remained unsuccessful. Fire brigade personnel who were informed about the incident reached the spot and pulled out the body after a two-hour long search operation.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Arrest 48-Year-Old MBMC Ticket Inspector For Alleged Rape; Under...
article-image

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, the reports of which are awaited. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.” said an officer attached to the Kashigaon police station. Although it is not confirmed whether the revellers were in an inebriated state, the police are conducting investigations into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road,...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road,...

Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal...

Mumbai: FIR Filed In Bandra Against Legend Leasing MD And Husband For Property Damage And Criminal...

Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In...

Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In...

Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar Assure No Reclamation Of Funds Under Ladki Bahin...

Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar Assure No Reclamation Of Funds Under Ladki Bahin...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Universal High School, Tilak Nagar, To Stop Unfair Fee Practices,...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Universal High School, Tilak Nagar, To Stop Unfair Fee Practices,...