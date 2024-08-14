Mira Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Chena Creek After Strong Currents Sweep Him Away In Kashimira | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: An evening outing to Chena Creek near Ghodbunder in Kashimira turned tragic for six youths when one of them drowned after the strong water currents apparently dragged him deep inside the creek on Monday evening.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as-Shivkumar Ramashray Gupta (22)- a resident of Indralok area in Bhayandar (east). Gupta along with his five friends had gone to the creek to spend the evening.

The incident was reported at around 5 pm when Gupta entered into the water to swim but was drowned due to strong water currents which swept him. Attempts by local villagers to rescue the youth remained unsuccessful. Fire brigade personnel who were informed about the incident reached the spot and pulled out the body after a two-hour long search operation.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, the reports of which are awaited. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.” said an officer attached to the Kashigaon police station. Although it is not confirmed whether the revellers were in an inebriated state, the police are conducting investigations into the case.