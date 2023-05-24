Mira-Bhayandar: 2 booked for duping hotel manager of ₹17.80 lakh

The builder and the estate agent promised the complainant a flat in the under-construction building. | File

The Navghar police have booked two people, including a builder and an estate agent, for allegedly cheating a 55-year-old hotel manager of Rs17.80 lakh by promising him a flat in an under-construction building. However, no arrests have been made so far. The complainant - Oliver Vincent Levis a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai had come in contact with a local estate agent identified as Maqsood Shaikh in 2010.

Three years later Maqsood, introduced Oliver to a builder identified as Milind Surve while offering a deal to book a flat in an under-construction tower in Bhayandar (east). Oliver booked a 1BHK flat on the sixth floor and the deal was closed at Rs21 lakh.

Fabricated documents used by duo

Oliver paid a total of Rs17.80 lakh to the duo. However, the builder started dilly-dallying by doling out lame excuses when asked about the possession of the flat, till 2019. The complainant also got to know that the tower was illegally constructed and agreements were reportedly registered using fabricated documents, prompting him to take legal recourse.

An offence was finally registered on Friday under sections-120 (a), 120 (b), 406, 420, 436, 464, 465, 468, 474 and 34 of the IPC against the builder and the estate agent at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar. Further investigations are underway.