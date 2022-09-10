Mira-Bhayandar: 18,950 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in twin city 

e-Paper Get App
2,063 immersions on the final day, around 700 idols were immersed in artificial ponds during the 10-day fest  

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Processions carrying lord Ganesha idols on the Final Day |

Mira-Bhayandar: A total of 18,950 Lord Ganesh idols graced the twin city of Mira-Bhayandar during the ten-day annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A total of 2,063 idols were immersed in the Mira Bhayandar region on the final day. Apart from that, 323 idols of Goddess Gauri were also immersed on the sixth day of the festival. The culmination of the ten-day festival took place peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police force.

The final day saw the most immersions, with 7,878 devotees bidding farewell to 2,063 idols of the loving elephant-headed God, including household and public mandals.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has created 21 immersion points in the Twin-Cities, including natural lakes, creeks, and artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersions. MBMC administrator-Dilip Dhole, deputy civic chief-Maruti Gaikwad, and police commissioner-Sadanand Date personally monitored and fine-tuned the arrangements at the micro level.

Indicating the trend of people towards an eco-friendly way of celebrating this festival, over 700 idols were immersed in the three artificial ponds.

As a token of appreciation, the MBMC presented "Paryavaran Rakshak" (Environment Protector) certificates to devotees opting for eco-friendly immersions. Apart from a large presence of police personnel, home guards, and other security initiatives, a network of CCTV cameras and special squads were used to maintain vigil during the immersion process, which continued till late in the night.

