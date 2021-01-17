Mira Bhayandar: 15-year-old boy drowns in pond in Rai village

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond near his house in Rai village near Bhayandar on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the deceased who has been identified as Gaurav Ashok Koli (15) was a standard Xth student. The incident was reported at around 6:30 pm.

A team of fire brigade personnel from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by fire officer Sadanand Patil managed to pull out the body after an hour-long operation.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Bhayandar police station. However, chances of a suspected suicide has not been ruled out. Further investigations were underway.