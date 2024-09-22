Minority Schemes: Mahayuti Govt To Spend ₹5.97 Crore For Media Splurge

Mahayuti Govt in Maharashtra |

The Mahayuti government plans to use various methods to publicise welfare schemes for minority communities, at a time when the state is experiencing tension over remarks made by leaders from the ruling side.

A media plan to spend Rs5.97 crore has been approved recently to highlight welfare schemes for the social, educational and economic upliftment of the minority communities. The government will use social and digital media, private news channels and outdoor media platforms for the campaign, says an order issued on Friday.

The decision is significant when voices of dissent come in over certain comments made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane recently. Even though a few cases registered against the leader for making inflammatory comments, the party has taken a guarded stand. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has taken a strong exception to the statements by Rane.

The government campaign is significant when Rane has been continuing his tirade ignoring the NCP's demand for an action against him or the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticising the statements by him.