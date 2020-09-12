Minor held for trying to break open ATM in Kharghar

Kharghar police detained a 14-year-old boy for damaging an ATM kiosk in order to steal money on Friday morning. The minor boy will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee for further action. The act of the boy to break open the ATM kiosk was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

Police said that, between 5.30 am and 6 am, the minor boy from Panvel tried to break open a UCO bank ATM located at sector 21 in Kharghar. The boy tried hard to open the kiosk with an iron rod, however, failed to open it. His act was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the ATM room.

In the video, he was seen trying to break open the ATM. He was coming out of the ATM room to check if there was anyone. After trying for sometime, he failed to open and left the premises fearing to be caught. However, he damaged the ATM.

Pradip Tidar, senior police inspector of Kharghar police, said that the boy is a minor and resident of Panvel. “It seems that the boy was not aware that breaking an ATM is not easy,” said Tidar, adding that he will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee for further action.