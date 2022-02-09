Minor girl rescued and reunited with parents by Central Railway staff

Ticket checking staff of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued a minor girl child from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus platform and reunited her with parents.

During ticket checking at LTT on February 8, Chief Ticket Inspector of Special squad Atul Dadar detected a minor girl without ticket. The staff got aware during the check that the girl had fled Ahmedabad home.

Atul promptly took charge of the situation and informed the minor's parents. Later, he also informed the Commercial control about the case.

According to a press release, the girl was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in the due presence of Abhay Kamble, who is the Chief Ticket Inspector, Main Line Special Squad of Mumbai Division.

