Minor from Ulhasnagar with United Kingdom travel history tests COVID-19 positive

A 7-year-old girl from Ulhasnagar, among 12 people with UK travel history tested positive, on Sunday. The girl is stable and has been isolated at a quarantine centre in Ulhasnagar.

Two other residents with UK travel history tested positive in Kalyan-Dombivli area.

"The girl was here to meet her grandmother with her parents. However, the reports of her parents and other family members were tested negative, even the report of other 11 residents was tested negative. The sample of the girl has been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further test. The girl has been isolated and under medical observation," said Dr Yuvaraj Bhadane, public relations officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

According to the official, the girl has returned from the UK on December 7. Two days earlier, two women from Dombivali, among 55 residents with UK travel history were tested positive. Both the residents are stable and isolated, while their samples too has been sent to NIV for further testing.