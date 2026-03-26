Minor Driving Speeding Car Kills Kalyan Businessman Cyclist, CCTV Footage Shocks Residents |

Kalyan: a shocking road accident on Tuesday night when a speeding car driven by a minor rammed into a cyclist leading to his death. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Tandle, a well-known businessman from the area.

According to police the 17-year-old boy allegedly took the car keys from home and ventured onto the Ring Road. While driving at high speed, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Tandle, who was cycling along the stretch. The impact was so severe that Tandle died on the spot.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and the disturbing visuals have since surfaced, highlighting the intensity of the crash and raising serious concerns over road safety.

Khadakpada Police swiftly acted and seized the car on the same night of the incident. The minor, who reportedly fell after the crash, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning around 9 AM. An FIR has been registered against him under sections related to rash and negligent driving, along with non-bailable charges.

Senior Police Inspector Amarnath Waghmode said A case has been registered against the minor for rash and negligent driving under serious sections. The vehicle is registered in his mother’s name, and she has also been named as an accused. During questioning, the boy stated that he had informed his mother before taking the car. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken against all responsible individuals.

Police further stated that the car was seized by Khadakpada Police on the night of the incident itself. The shocking accident has created a sense of panic and outrage in the area.

Authorities also expressed concern over the rising trend of accidents involving minors, stating that such incidents continue to occur due to negligence on the part of some parents.

Officials added that strict action will also be initiated against the boy’s father as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also Watch:

Residents have raised concerns over the increasing number of accidents on the Ring Road near Chandori, which is fast emerging as a hotspot for reckless driving. Locals claim that barricades earlier installed for safety were recently removed, leading to increased traffic and putting morning walkers, joggers, and cyclists at significant risk.

Dr. Rahnuma Shamsuddin, a member of a prominent cycling group in Kalyan termed the incident deeply unfortunate and blamed the lack of safety measures for the tragedy. The group has announced a protest on Thursday demanding stricter traffic regulations and improved safety infrastructure.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of underage driving and the critical responsibility of parents in ensuring that minors do not get behind the wheel, putting innocent lives at risk.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/