Minor among 3 held for Dombivli murder

Thane: The Dombivli Vishnu Nagar police arrested three persons, including a minor, for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man early on Wednesday. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh Bhoir (27), Ravi Khilare (26) and a juvenile.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Yadav (28), ran a pan shop near Dombivli station. Police said the incident took place at Motagaon near Retibunder road, in Dombivli when the deceased Yadav was shutting his pan shop around 1.30 am and was on his way home when Ganesh Bhoir and his accomplices attacked him.

Police sources said, “We were informed through locals about the murder. The trio accused fled the spot after committing the crime. The three were arrested from Motagaon in Diva Vasai road on Wednesday.” Vishnu nagar police booked them under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of interrogation, the police learnt that accused Ganesh Bhoir worked as a sanitation worker at a private company and he had been in love with his friend Yadav’s sister for a year.

Yadav got to know of Ganesh’s love story. Then, Yadav informed family friend who went to their native place in Uttar Pradesh and narrated the entire episode to his parents, said the police officer.

The sources said the accused Ganesh got the information that owing to Yadav’s behaviour, his girlfriend left him and went to her native place. Therefore, Ganesh, along with two accomplices hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Yadav.

Rajendra Mungekar, senior inspector from Vishnu nagar police station said, “The two accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till September 30. While the juvenile has been sent to the Bhiwandi remand home.”