Minister disapproves of hefty fines for traffic offenders

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Thursday said the state government was not in favour of penalising traffic rule violators with hefty fines as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

Raote told reporters the state government was free to take its own decision on implementation of the amended Act, which came into effect from September 1.

“We have taken our decision that we are not of the opinion to penalise traffic rule violators with hefty challans (penalty receipts). I am personally too against the move,” he said.

Raote, a senior Shiv Sena leader, was talking to media after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation of modernisation of the MSRTC office in Mumbai Central and other facilities, including an electric bus “Shivai”.

CM Fadnavis was scheduled to attend the programme, but could not make it as he was busy with swearing-in of the new Governor at Raj Bhavan, Raote said.