Minister Aditi Tatkare Condemns NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Remarks On Lord Rama; Apology Not Easing Tensions | Twitter

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who is facing criticism from ruling parties and various Hindu communities over his remark on Lord Rama, has apologized, but the criticism has not stopped yet. Aditi Tatkare, the Minister of Women and Children Development and an old colleague of Awhad, has targeted him over the remark.

Aditi Tatkare criticises Awhad

He should be aware of whether his statement would hurt public sentiments or not. Essentially, Awhad's statement is ridiculous. As a former minister, Tatkare suggested that he must know what to say and maintain his social dignity.

Aditi Tatkare was on a Nashik tour where she inaugurated a children's rights centre. After the inauguration, she commented on Awhad.

"No one should make statements like Awhad. No one has the right to hurt the sentiments of citizens. It is unfortunate that he doesn't have a sense of responsibility," said Tatkare.

Awhad's controversial statement and NCP's clarification

During the first day of the NCP state convention at Shirdi, Jitendra Awhad made a controversial statement against Lord Rama. BJP leaders across the state demanded an apology from Awhad. On Thursday, he expressed regrets over the statement and claimed that he had done research before making the statement.

NCP party functionaries made it clear that Awhad's statement is not in line with the party's opinion.