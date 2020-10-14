Mind your language: Sharad Pawar blasts Maha Guv Koshyari

Mumbai: Former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday led a scathing attack against Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for the ‘‘immoderate’’ language used by him in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with regard to reopening of temples during the current Covid-19 crisis. In a communique to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said, ‘‘I firmly believe that in a democracy, free exchange of views between the hon. governor and hon. chief minister must take place. However, the tone and tenor used must always be in keeping with the stature of the constitutional post occupied by the individual.’’

He further said, ‘‘Hon. governor can have his independent views and opinions on the issue (reopening of temples). I also appreciate the prerogative of the governor to convey his views to the chief minister. However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the governor released to the media and the kind of language used in it.’’

Pawar said, in view of the turn of events the chief minister was left with no option but to release his reply to the hon. governor in the press. ‘‘I fully endorse the decision of the hon. chief minister on this issue. I have not discussed this matter either with the hon. governor nor with the hon. chief minister. However, I felt I had to share my pain with you and the public at the erosion of standards of conduct by the high constitutional office of the hon. governor,’’ he noted.