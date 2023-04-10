Milk vendor held for black marketing of long distance railway tickets

Representational image | File Photo

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Dombivali on Sunday raided a milk dairy near the railway station on the eastern side and arrested the milk vendor, Sunil Dubey, for black marketing of long distance railway tickets. They seized 94 tickets worth Rs1.68 lakh. Action was taken on the orders of Railway Commissioner of Police Rishi Shukla.

Officials received complaints about ticket being booked within few minutes

An RPF officer said the rush for reserved train tickets peaks just before the summer season as people travel to their villages after the new school session starts. The rush for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is the most, he said, adding that travellers find tickets are already reserved even before their turn comes at the booking window. The official said that they had received several complaints from potential passengers that tickets were getting booked within a few minutes of the ticket counter opening.

Received tip-off regarding tickets being sold at milk dairy in black

While investigating one such case, a team of the railway crime branch received a tip-off that railway tickets were being sold in the black market at a milk dairy near the railway station. The team conducted a surveillance and raided the dairy on Sunday. The probe revealed that Dubey was charging Rs500-Rs1000 per ticket.

The crime branch team is interrogating Dubey on how many tickets he has sold so far and about his accomplices and modus operandi.

