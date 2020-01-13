Milk prices set to rise again by Rs 2 per litre from this week

Milk prices are set to rise again by at least Rs 2 per litre from this week, this comes just a month after it was last hiked.
According to Hindustan Times, the price hike comes against the backdrop of the state facing a shortage of milk owing to a decrease in production and farmers preferring to sell their existing produce at higher rates. Arun Narke, director, Gokul, told the leading daily, “We plan to increase the procurement price for milk by Rs 2 for each litre. This would be paid to the farmer and this hike will be passed on to the consumer.”
Last month, Dairies in Maharashtra had hiked the price of pouched milk by Rs 2 per litre. The decision to increase the minimum retail price of milk was taken in a meeting of the Dairy Farmers and Processors Welfare Association (an umbrella body of private and cooperative dairies in the state) in Pune.
Back then milk suppliers had said that the increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has been done with an aim to sustain remunerative price to milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production, it added. GCMMF supplies 1.4 crore litres per day of milk across the country, of which 33 lakh litres is for Delhi-NCR.
