Milk prices set to rise again by Rs 2 per litre from this week

Milk prices are set to rise again by at least Rs 2 per litre from this week, this comes just a month after it was last hiked.

According to Hindustan Times, the price hike comes against the backdrop of the state facing a shortage of milk owing to a decrease in production and farmers preferring to sell their existing produce at higher rates. Arun Narke, director, Gokul, told the leading daily, “We plan to increase the procurement price for milk by Rs 2 for each litre. This would be paid to the farmer and this hike will be passed on to the consumer.”